ZDF, RTL, Arte, France TV among latest European nets to shop at TVF International

By The Great Songwriters Series 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZDF and RTL in Germany and France’s Arte and France TV are among the latest broadcasters in Europe to pick up factual programmes from TVF International. ZDF has acquired two-part series China’s Dragon Emperor, which was commissioned by Smithsonian Channel in the US and South Korea’s EBS, while RTL has picked...

simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS
WGAU

The Latest: Japan, Spain, France, Italy condemn Russian move

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s military actions in the Ukraine and said his country will respond in a speedy fashion in concert with the United States and other allies. “This Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that...
WORLD
ComicBook

PewDiePie Visited by Police After Internet Purchase

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Poutine not Putin: classic Quebec dish under fire in France

Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has prompted demonstrations around the world, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to condemn the war. But anger towards the Russian leader has also ensnared an unlikely casualty: a French-Canadian delicacy of potato fries, cheese curds and gravy. Poutine, the famous...
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

French food group Danone suspends investments in Russia

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French food group Danone (DANO.PA) said in a statement on its website that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We have decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia,...
BUSINESS
TVLine

Drag Race France: Nicky Doll to Host International Competition Series

Click here to read the full article. C’est officiel: Nicky Doll has been selected to host World of Wonder’s upcoming Drag Race France. “I’m honored and thrilled to be the mistress of ceremonies of this emblematic show, which is going to revolutionize French drag and give prominence to incredible queer artists! So, start your engines, and may the best drag queen…win!” Nicky said in a statement. The first French queen to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race in Season 12, Nicky finished in 11th place. She’s the second Drag Race contestant to be named the host of an international off-shoot, following Brooke Lynn...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

A new world order

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” I have seen this quote, attributed to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, trotted out several times in the past few days. In extraordinary times, cliches take on added weight. Given how resonant the quote feels, we are doubtlessly living through extraordinary times. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is not merely a security crisis in Eastern Europe. It is likely to reorder the world in lasting ways. One can feel the change in the air, even if it’s difficult to discern the shape of things to come fully. Something is ending — perhaps, as the historian Hal Brands recently wrote, the so-called liberal world order, or at least the comfortable fictions about the durability of moral and economic progress that had seemed to take root under the umbrella of uncontested American hegemony. Something is being born — the truly multipolar world.
POLITICS

