Beyond Books: Check out these events at your local library

(Pioneer file photo)

EDITOR’S NOTE: While the state has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, local libraries may have different requirements for entry. Please contact your local library. If any listing is inaccurate or to submit an event, please contact Julie Norwood at julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com.

LIBRARY NEWS

Big Rapids Community Library

Adult Murder Mystery Kit. Kits will be available on a first come, first served basis starting Feb. 21. Each kit comes with everything included to solve the mystery.

Lit Loot. An Adult Subscription Box. Apply at the circulation desk or fill out an online application on our website bigrapidslibrary.org (under adult programming) to register for a three month-subscription. Included in the box are three library books specifically chosen for you by library staff, which need to be returned based upon regular checkout policies, and fun loot for you to keep. Library staff will contact you if you are selected for this program.

MiLibraryQuest. Feb. 1 to March 15. This fourth statewide quest is for grades seven and up and features the theft of a (fictional) best-selling author’s laptop which contains the only copy of their new book. The thief has left taunting notes providing clues to where in Michigan he has hidden the laptop. More than 100 libraries throughout the state have each posted one of the clues on their website. Teen will search these websites to find the clues and use the Travel Guide provided to determine where the thief has hidden the laptop. Visit the library’s website (bigrapidslibrary.org) and click on the MiLibraryQuest image on the Teen Programming page to get started.

Mornings with Mr. Howard is back! Join Mr. Howard at 11 a.m. Thursdays on Facebook Live for a story and a craft. Each week a craft kit will be available starting on the Monday before the program. Craft kits are not necessary for participation and have limited quantities available.

Take & Make Kits. Mitten Cross Stitch . There will be one overall craft available, one per person. All kits are on a first come, first serve basis and will be available starting Feb. 7.

Call the Library for up-to-date information 231-796-5234.

Tamarack District Library

Chronic Disease PATH workshop with Christi from the MSU Extension: 12:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb 1, Feb 8, Feb 15, Feb 22, March 1 and March 8, at the Tamarack District Library. PATH (Personal Action Toward Health) is a six-week workshop designed to support individuals living with chronic conditions. The workshop meets 2 1/2 hours, once a week for six weeks. Call 989-352-6274 to reserve a spot.

Saving and Sharing Seeds with Bevin Cohen: 6 p.m. March 22 at the Tamarack District Library. Learn how to save the seeds from your flowers and vegetables to use them for next year in this informative program with Bevin Cohen. Call 989-352-6274 reserve your spot in this program.

Adult Show and Tell: 6 p.m. March 29 at the Tamarack District Library. This is an opportunity to talk about something you are passionate about with friendly locals, like the album you listened to on your first date, your friendship bracelet, toy collection, or your family heirloom. Sign up is required or just to be a spectator. Call 989-352-6274 to reserve a spot and let us know what you are bringing. Some restrictions may apply.

LIST OF LIBRARIES

• Big Rapids Community Library, 426 S. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids, 231-796-5234

• Morton Township Library 110 S. James St., Mecosta, 231-972-8315

• Walton Erickson Public Library, 4808 Northland Drive, Morley, 231-856-4298

• Wheatland Township Library, 207 Michigan Ave, Remus, 989-967-8271

• Barryton Public Library, Barryton Branch, 198 Northern Ave., Barryton, 989-382-5288

• Barryton Public Library, Chippewa Branch, 19171 Fourth St., Chippewa Lake, 231-867-2014

• Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City, 231-832-2131

• Evart Public Library, 104 N. Main St., Evart, 231-734-5542

• LeRoy Community Library, 104 W. Gilbert St., Leroy, 231-768-4493

• M. Alice Chapin Memorial Library, 120 E. Main St., Marion, 231-743-2421

• Tustin Community Library, 310 S. Neilson St., Tustin, 231-829-3012

• Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave, Baldwin, 231-745-4010

• Chase Township Public Library, 8400 E. North St., Chase, 231-832-9511

• Luther Area Library 115 State St., Luther, 231-797-8006

Area Book Clubs

• Novel Tea Book Club: 3 p.m. third Thursday of each month at Artworks,106 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids. 231-796-2420.

• Reed City Readers Book Club: 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month at Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. 231-832-2131.

• Page Turners Book Club: 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Morton Township Library 110 S. James St., Mecosta, 231-972-8315.

• Coffee Break Book Connection: Second Tuesday of each month at Walton Erickson Public Library, 4808 Northland Drive, Morley, 231-856-4298.