Elk Rapids Third Grader Raising Money To Fix Up Skatepark

An old, rundown skatepark, just outside of Elk Rapids, may be getting a much needed makeover. A mother and her third-grade son who loves to skate, are working on fixing it up.

“It’s kind of interesting to watch how it’s really become like a revival,” said Carole Rideout, mother of Malcolm Rideout, the third-grader who thought of the idea.

This is the only skatepark near Elk Rapids, the only problem is its full of graffiti, doesn’t have many components for skaters, and it hasn’t seen a makeover in almost ten years.

“We’re a skating family,” said Carole. “We travel a lot to skate, and we were going to Petoskey, Traverse City, Mount Pleasant, lots of other places; while we were searching online, we realized there’s actually a skatepark in our back yard. When we arrived, it just had a lot of potential.”

That’s when Carole and her son, Malcolm got the idea.

They’re now raising money and recruiting volunteers to help re-do the skatepark at Milton Township Park.

“It’s close to home, so that way we don’t have to drive up to Petoskey, or other areas far away from Elk Rapids,” said Malcolm. “Also, so that that people who feel the same way and like the skatepark, can have it new and fixed up.”

The mother/son duo hope to put in new ramps and other features to make the skatepark more enjoyable.

“I think it’s really important for the community to have a safe, inclusive space, so that way we know where our kids are,” said Carole. Like, ‘Hey, we are going to go skatepark down the road,’ ya know?”

Carole said the local township is also on-board with the idea.

“The biggest thing they said was, we need to find a licensed and insured contractor to partner with us, you know? To kind of put their ‘seal of approval’ on the proposal, make sure that the work is done correctly and safe,” she said.