Sky Deutschland agrees factual output deal with BBC Studios at Showcase

By Clive Whittingham
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland has agreed to an output deal for factual content with BBC Studios (BBCS) on the first day of the latter’s annual showcase event. The long-term partnership will...

www.c21media.net

SFGate

BBC Studios’ Comedy Director, Scripted Head Talk Showcase Offerings, Diversity and ‘Cancel Culture’

As BBC Studios gears up for its annual showcase, where it introduces its upcoming hot projects to international buyers, U.K.-based Jonathan Blyth, BBC Studios’ director of comedy, and Kelly Miller, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles-based senior VP of scripted strategy, sat down with Variety to discuss what’s on their comedy slate, working with streamers and the biggest challenges they’re currently facing.
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

Disney EMEA, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Join Digital Trade Body DEGI

The Walt Disney Company, EMEA, BBC Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment have joined digital trade body the Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI). DEGI is the sister body of U.S. trade group Digital Entertainment Group (DEG). More from Variety. The group’s mission is “to drive global digital growth” and engagement, which...
BUSINESS
Deadline

DeVon Franklin Renews Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: DeVon Franklin is staying put at CBS Studios. The producer, motivational speaker and bestselling author, who is executive producing CBS’ Early Edition drama pilot, has re-upped with the studio with a multi-year overall deal. Franklin has multiple projects in development in addition to executive producing the recently ordered CBS drama pilot Early Edition, a reboot of the Kyle Chandler-starring late-‘90s fantasy newspaper drama co-produced by CBS Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Franklin, who has been under a deal with CBS Studios since 2020, serves as President and CEO of Franklin Entertainment production company, which...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

BBC Studios Inks Multi-Year Content Deal With Italy’s Mediaset – Global Bulletin

BBC Studios has inked its first major factual multi-year content deal in Italy with Mediaset, the country’s top private generalist TV network. The BBC’s long-term agreement with Mediaset covers first-window exclusive pre-sales in Italy of its natural history shows including its upcoming “Frozen Planet II,” “Dynasties II” and “Planet Earth III.” The Mediaset package deal also comprises providing an additional annual 25 hours of content for Mediaset’s Focus Channel, for an unspecified number of years. Acquired titles from the BBC Studios catalogue for Mediaset’s portfolio of free-to-air channels include the second season of “Animals with Cameras” and “Mummies Unwrapped” which will air on Mediaset this Spring.
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

BBC Studios Sets Content Deal With India’s MX Player – Global Bulletin

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, has set a content deal with MX Player, India’s largest AVOD service, which also has a strong reach across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan. The partnership kicks off with Simon Allen‘s “The Watch,” a series inspired by the characters in Terry Pratchett’s bestselling “Discworld” novels, which follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process; and “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio‘s “Critical,” set in a major trauma center that only deals with the most serious cases, following an emergency medical team that battles through the vital first hour of care to save lives that hang in balance.
BUSINESS
Variety

BBC Studios Sets Lorraine Burgess as Chief Financial Officer

Click here to read the full article. Lorraine Burgess has been confirmed as chief financial officer at BBC Studios after serving as interim CFO since July 2021. Burgess will report into chief executive Tom Fussell. Producer-distributor BBC Studios is U.K. broadcaster BBC’s largest commercial subsidiary, which contributed sales of £1.25 billion ($1.7 billion) in the 2020/2021 financial year. Burgess’ role is key given than U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has frozen the U.K. TV license fee, the BBC’s primary source of income, for two years. Burgess will sit on BBC Studios’ Executive Committee and lead the overall financial strategy and teams...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Fremantle International Bolsters Scripted; BBC Studios MX Player Deal; Armoza Formats Production – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Fremantle International Bolsters Scripted Fremantle International has bolstered its scripted content team, promoting Rebecca Dundon to Senior Vice President, Scripted Content and bringing in former ITV Studios and BBC Studios exec Jill Kellie in the newly-created Director of Acquisitions, Scripted Content role, reporting into Dundon. Both will work on scripted programming for Fremantle International, with Dundon, who has been with Fremantle for six years, widening her role to include the development of new funding models and producer outreach. Fremantle label Dancing Ledge was behind Martin Freeman-starring BBC One drama The Responder and the outfit is...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Major European Distributors BBC Studios, ITV Studios and All3Media International Pause Trade With Russia

Click here to read the full article. Major European distributors BBC Studios, All3Media and ITV Studios have put trade with Russia on pause in light of the escalating situation in Ukraine. A BBC spokesperson said in the last few minutes that the BBC’s executive team had met today and “decided to stop all content licensing to Russian customers.” Elsewhere, a spokeswoman for All3Media told Deadline the outfit has “halted its business negotiations with Russian broadcasting clients” and an ITV Studios spokesman confirmed it has “stopped new sales to Russian clients as we do not believe it is appropriate to be doing business...
BUSINESS
BBC

BBC announces new Factual, Arts & Classical Music commissions

A wide range of new commissions were announced on 3 March at a special event to showcase upcoming Factual, Arts and Classical Music content. New boxsets and singles include:. Two new programmes marking the 40th anniversary of two events that still have aftershocks today: the Falklands War and the AIDS crisis.
MUSIC
Deadline

BBC Unveils Vast Factual Slate Including Shows About Animal Kingdom, Falklands & AIDS

Click here to read the full article. The BBC Factual department has unveiled a vast slate including a natural history series following four animal families over four years and shows commemorating the 40th anniversaries of the Falklands War and AIDS crisis. At an event yesterday in London, Fiona Campbell, Acting Head of Factual, Arts and Classical Music, unveiled Kingdom, which will follow leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions and was described as “one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken” by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU). Filmed in Zambia, the show is a co-production with BBC America and is similar...
ANIMALS
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT

