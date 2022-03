Click here to read the full article. Anthony Mackie is getting twisted at Peacock: An adaptation of the Twisted Metal video game, starring and executive-produced by the Falcon and the Winter Soldier leading man, has been picked up to series at the streamer, our sister site Variety reports. The half-hour action comedy stars Mackie as John Doe, “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat. With the...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO