ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Carrie Underwood’s Son, Isaiah, Turns 7 With Skating Party — and a Selfless Request

By Jess
B98.5
B98.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrie Underwood now has a 7-year-old on her hands. The country superstar threw a skating birthday party — Star Wars-themed — for her son Isaiah recently, and shared photos with fans on Sunday, Feb. 27. There was cake, decorations and friends in attendance, but no presents —...

b985.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan is lost for words after sweet surprise from wife Caroline

Luke Bryan has been married to his wife Caroline for almost 16 years – and they still look like honeymooners. The American Idol judge has already had a busy start to the year with his live performances which have taken him away from his home in Nashville, but his wife is never far from his side as she proved during his recent show in Cancun, Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars set to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas next month. The former American Idol winners will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, along with plenty of other famous names. Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Performing at ACM...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jesus
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphans#Haiti#Skating Party#American
Kansas City Star

Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship With Reba McEntire Amid Divorce Drama

They may not be related by blood, but they’re family forever. Brandon Blackstock‘s relationship with his former stepmother, Reba McEntire, has remained strong through their respective divorces. Following her 1989 marriage to the talent manager’s father, Narval Blackstock, the country superstar became close to Blackstock, frequently referring to...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Effingham Radio

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Unexpected Duet’ With Jason Aldean Guns For 3 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are together nominated in three categories at next month's ACM Awards for their chart-topping duet, “If I Didn’t Love You” — Single, Video and Music Event of the Year. The collaboration was a long time in coming, as Carrie tells us she and Jason had been working towards this for a while. “I knew I liked the song, and Jason and I have actually been kind of trying to do things together over the years. We’ve sang together before, but we’ve never officially recorded anything together. It just kind of felt like this could be our moment. I felt like it was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people, but I feel like I kinda always knew at some point I’d probably sing with him officially, and this just seemed like, the stars were aligning and it just seemed like it was going to be the perfect fit.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

On This Day: Johnny Cash Proposes to June Carter Onstage in 1968

It’s the month of love and this was especially the case exactly 54 years from today. On February 22, 1968, Johnny Cash would have one of the most memorable moments of his life. It wasn’t winning an award, giving an important performance, or hitting a milestone in the studio, rather, this was the day he proposed to June Carter Cash.
CELEBRITIES
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy