ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Elina Svitolina: Worried for her parents, Ukrainian tennis star says she has been suffering sleepless nights

By Matthew Foster, Christina Macfarlane, CNN
KTBS
 5 days ago

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina says she has been suffering sleepless nights following the Russian invasion of her home country as she worries about her family and friends back home, describing what has happened as a "horrible time for all Ukrainians." The 27-year-old, who was in Monterrey, Mexico, for...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Club#Russian#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy