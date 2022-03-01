ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 7,000 doses of life-saving overdose treatment handed out

By Craig Paton
The Independent
 5 days ago

More than 7,000 kits containing a life-saving drug overdose treatment were given to Scots in three months last year.

Between July 1 and September 30, official figures show, 7,219 take-home Naloxone kits were distributed.

Scotland has struggled with drug deaths in recent years, with 1,339 people losing their lives in 2020 due to drugs.

To combat the issue, the Scottish Government has mandated the rollout of Naloxone to all police officers, as well as increasing who can access the treatment among the general public.

Between July and September last year, 5,460 kits were given out by community services, 1,392 of which were supplied by Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs.

Some 862 kits were provided by community pharmacies, 399 by prisons and 295 by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We welcome the continued rise in the number of take-home Naloxone kits being distributed.

“Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths.

“In response to the pandemic we increased the supply of Naloxone through amended prosecution guidelines from the Lord Advocate.

“That guidance has allowed a wide range of non-drug services to distribute Naloxone to members of the public including family and friends of those who are at risk and we are currently working with UK Government to amend existing Naloxone legislation and expand the list of services that should permanently be allowed to distribute Naloxone.

“To mark International Overdose Awareness Day last year we launched a nationwide marketing campaign in partnership with Scottish Drugs Forum to encourage the public to learn how to recognise the signs of a drug overdose, receive training in the use of the life-saving medication naloxone and get a free Naloxone kit.

“Almost 4,500 people signed up which is really encouraging and emphasises how everyone can get involved in learning how to save a life.”

#Naloxone#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Public Health Emergency#Alcohol#Uk#Scots#The Scottish Government#Scottish Families#Scottish Drugs Forum
