ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Returning students and office workers boost Revolution Bars recovery

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L23bP_0eSA8MeW00

The return of students and office workers has helped Revolution Bars sales rebound in recent months despite the recent spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The 67-strong bar chain saw shares lift in early trading as it swung back to a profit for the past half-year.

The group, which also operates the Revolucion de Cuba brand of venues, said it had “positive” sales in February, following the end to Plan B restrictions in England.

Nevertheless, it highlighted “some ongoing restricted trading” in Scotland.

Revolution said consumer confidence in visiting pubs, bars and restaurants is “returning and is highest in our young guest base”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXAND_0eSA8MeW00

The group added it is managing inflationary pressures and is seeking to mitigate these, having previously suggested it would increase some prices to offset higher costs.

It came as the company revealed revenues more than tripled to £74.1 million over the six months to January 1, compared with the same period last year, but remained below the same period two years earlier, before the pandemic struck.

Revolution posted a pre-tax profit of £4.3 million for the period, from a £17.7 million loss a year earlier.

Rob Pitcher, chief executive of the company, said: “We are hugely encouraged by the performance in full-year 2022 half-year 1 and are excited about the future as we all now ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19.

“We are emerging strongly following a period of severe disruption and now believe that, assuming no further variants, we can look forward to a sustained period of growth.”

Mr Pitcher called on the Government to support the hospitality sector’s recovery by holding off plans to increase food and soft drink VAT from 12.5% to 20% next month.

He also called for business rates relief measures to stay in place.

Nigel Parson, consumer analyst at FinnCap, said “growth is firmly back on the menu” as Revolution moved closer towards pre-pandemic trading levels.

“Revolution Bars Group has traded strongly when free of restrictions and current trading remains positive, refurbishments are progressing well, and the new site pipeline is building,” he added.

Revolution added that it is monitoring the conflict in Ukraine but expects the impact to be “limited”.

Shares in the business moved 6.9% higher to 21.38p in early trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

Majority of workers who've gone remote dread returning to the office

As the COVID-19 outlook improves, employees whose jobs transitioned to working from home may not be too excited for a return to the workplace. According to Pew Research Center, 59% of Americans who started working remotely said they've continued working from home most or all of the time.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Nike establishes new return to office date for U.S. workers

Nike workers in the US will return to their offices starting May 3 as part of the company’s "phased return,” according to Business Insider. The company emailed employees Wednesday with the news, outlining its plan — three days in office and an optional two days remote — just in time for Nike’s 50th anniversary. Nike is one of the Portland region's largest employers, and thus a bellwether for Covid-era operational trends.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Google Lifts Covid Vaccine Mandate, Restores Perks For Workers Returning To Office

Click here to read the full article. Google, which implemented a Covid vaccine mandate for employees last summer, has reversed course and decided to lift the requirement. The move was first reported Wednesday by CNBC and then confirmed by multiple other media outlets. The change of course on the mandate comes as the company prepares to welcome employees back to offices three days a week. A date for the return has not been set but is expected in the next month or so. Perks for workers, including massages and cafeteria offerings, are also being phased back in after a long pause due...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Companies and workers face off in return-to-office battle as employees air their grievances on social media

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In Tuesday’s State of the Union, President Biden urged workers to return to the office. "It's time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office."
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revolution Bars#Omicron#Revolucion De Cuba#Finncap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
Country
Scotland
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

534K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy