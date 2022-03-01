ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Daily Mirror publisher warns soaring print costs to hit earnings

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnznv_0eSA8Lln00

The publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers has seen shares plunge as it warned that higher printing costs are set to impact profits this year.

Reach , which also owns a raft of regional titles including the Manchester Evening News , revealed that inflation pressures had recently “intensified”.

It said rising costs were being felt the most across newspaper print production, with soaring energy prices adding to supply chain challenges.

The impact from inflation, which began to affect the business towards the end of 2021, has now intensified, particularly in print production

Reach

Shares lost nearly a quarter of their value at one stage as the group cautioned this is expected to see a “modest” fall in operating profits over 2022, with ongoing cost saving actions only partly able to offset the impact.

The warning took the shine off figures showing its first like-for-like growth in revenue for 14 years.

Reach said: “The impact from inflation, which began to affect the business towards the end of 2021, has now intensified, particularly in print production.

“This has primarily been reflected in the cost of newsprint (paper for printed products), which having previously been impacted by rising distribution costs and supply challenges, now also reflects the significant increase in energy prices.

“As a result, the gross impact of inflation in 2022 is expected to be higher than in recent years.”

Its annual results showed the group already saw a “significant” rise in newsprint costs last year, up 16% at £52.9 million.

Investors in the group headed for the exit, despite Reach revealing revenues rose 2.6% to £615.8 million last year, marking the first top line growth since 2007.

It posted a rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £143.5 million in 2021, up from £131.3 million in 2020.

The publisher has been shifting its focus online, with digital sales growth of 25.4% more than offsetting a 4.7% decline in print revenues.

But online revenue growth has pared back since the year-end, up 10.3% in the first eight weeks of 2022, while print saw a 4.2% drop, leaving overall group turnover 0.7% lower.

“We expect digital revenue growth to again offset print decline, with total revenue flat for the full year 2022,” added Reach.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said they expect the inflation hit to see pre-tax profits drop to £134.3 million in 2022.

“We feel the inflationary impact may well endure, so impacting 2023 as well, though further cost-saving measures will surely be brought to bear,” they said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Finsbury Food warns of increasing prices as sales soar

The manufacturer behind Weight Watchers branded cakes has said it saw record sales in the last six months of the year, but warned that prices are increasing for customers.Finsbury Food Group, which also makes the Mary Berry cakes that are sold in supermarkets, said that revenue hit £166.5 million, up 9% on the year before.But as the company faced higher costs, pre-tax profit dipped, from £7.4 million in the six months to the end of 2020, to £5.7 million a year later.The business thinks it will be able to mitigate this in the coming months, by passing the new costs...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Dillard's Shares Soar On Solid Q4 Earnings

Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33.4% year-on-year, to $2.15 billion, versus $1.61 billion last year. Comparable retail sales increased 37% versus Q4 2020 and 12% versus Q4 2019. Retail sales increased 37% Y/Y. EPS was $16.61 versus $3.05 in Q4 2020. Operating expenses rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Nordstrom soars after earnings but some analysts are cautious

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) soared in early trading on Wednesday after the department store operator easily topped consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report. Cowen raised its price target on Nordstrom (JWN) to $30 from $25 off what it called significantly better than anticipated Q4 profit. Looking ahead, the firm said it is cautiously optimistic on the outlook for JWN's margins. Deutsche Bank raised its PT on JWN to $31 from $22, but other firms are still exuding caution on Nordstrom (JWN).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Total Revenue#Inflation#Daily Mirror#Reach Shares
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

534K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy