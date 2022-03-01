ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police arrest four after actress Chelsea Halfpenny makes hit-and-run appeal

By Tom Wilkinson
 5 days ago

Police have arrested four men after Emmerdale actress Chelsea Halfpenny made an emotional plea to find whoever was responsible for a hit-and-run on her 85-year-old grandfather.

Northumbria Police said the victim remained critically ill in hospital after he was knocked down in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Ms Halfpenny, who is best known for playing young mum Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale, made an emotional plea for witnesses, and branded those responsible as “scum”.

Writing on Facebook over the weekend, she said: “There are four lads who all have mams, dads, aunties, uncles, and friends so there are a lot of people in a very small area that have information on what happened last night.

“Do the right thing. You have left somebody in a critical condition. You will be found.”

On Tuesday, Northumbria Police said four men aged 30, 25, 23 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and the oldest man remained in custody.

A spokesman said: “The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“Officers are continuing to carry out a range of inquiries into the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Tell Us Something page on its website, to call 101 or email 2367@northumbria.pnn.police.uk

BBC

Shane Jessop: Hull child rapist jailed for nine years

A "perverted predator" has been jailed for nine years for the rape and sexual assault of a child. Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday. The court had heard how Jessop took advantage of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
