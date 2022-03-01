ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 deaths fall for fourth week in a row

By Joe Gammie
The Independent
 5 days ago

The weekly number of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has fallen for the fourth week in a row, figures show.

A total of 863 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending February 18 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 19% on the previous seven days and is the fourth week-on-week fall in a row.

Around one in 13 (7.7%) deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to February 18 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The figures suggest Covid-19 deaths are on a downwards trend, following the rise in December and early January driven by the Omicron variant.

Numbers are well below the peak of the second wave of the pandemic a year ago, when 8,433 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in England and Wales in the week to January 29 2021.

This was nearly six times the 1,484 registered in the peak week of the current wave, during the seven days to January 21.

The ONS figures also showed that 235 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to February 18, down from 300 in the previous seven days.

In total, 46,563 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

Neil Simpson’s historic gold can inspire next generation – GB Snowsport chief

History-making British Winter Paralympian Neil Simpson has been hailed as a “once-in-a-generation” star who can help inspire future talents.Scottish teen Simpson claimed gold in the Super-G vision-impaired class in Beijing, triumphing alongside guide and brother Andrew.The 19-year-old claimed Britain’s first male Paralympic gold on snow, in a major breakthrough on the same day Menna Fitzpatrick became Britain’s most decorated Winter Paralympian with silver in the women’s Super-G vision-impaired class.What a moment for the brothers from Banchory.🥇🥇Neil and Andrew Simpson are Paralympic gold medallists in Beijing. #WinterParalympics#ParalympicsGB 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9chMBCsbXV— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 6, 2022Now GB Snowsport head coach Pat Sharples has...
SPORTS
The Independent

Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year

The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. The death toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 5,996,882 as of Sunday morning and was expected to pass the 6 million mark later in the day.Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years,...
WORLD
Spiking offences recorded by police result in a charge less than 2 per cent of the time, figures show

Fewer than 2 per cent of spiking offences recorded by police result in a charge, figures obtained by The Independent reveal. Several thousand closed investigations into injection spiking and drink spiking across almost a five-year period produced just 130 charges, data gathered from dozens of police forces across England and Wales show.Most of the forces who responded had not charged a single person over spiking during this time. Victims said they felt let down by investigations that had led to nothing, while Labour said the findings were “emphatic proof” that the crime was “not being taken seriously enough” and called...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
