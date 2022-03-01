Attempted ATM theft caused ‘mini-explosion’ – DUP councillor

An attempted theft of an ATM machine in Belfast caused an explosion, a DUP councillor has said.

Police said a section of Ballysillan Road, in the north of the city, was closed on Tuesday morning following the incident in the early hours.

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he understands from officers in the area that there was an attempted ATM theft at around 1.30am which resulted in a “mini-explosion”.

“Those responsible then made off towards Ballysillan Playing Fields,” he said.

“If anyone has any information regarding this disgraceful robbery attempt please ensure that you contact the PSNI.”