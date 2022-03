Who needs basketball when you have movies? Most sports fans associate March with the NCAA basketball tournament and spend their days glued to the television screen and panicking over brackets that seem to get increasingly complicated each year. But you know what’s more important than sports? Movies. And March is chock full of them! It’s time to dive popcorn bucket-first into the spring season and soak up all the exciting titles that are hitting the silver screen in a matter of weeks. Robert Pattinson is stepping into Batman’s boots for the first time, Guy Ritchie has another action adventure with Hugh Grant, and Brad Pitt swoops in to rescue…Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum? Plus, actor Caleb Landry Jones shines in the Palme d’Or nominated film Nitram.

