ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

27 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhSpB_0eSA6Vzj00
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 123.4% to $0.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Monday.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 28.6% to $1.71 in pre-market trading. American Rebel recently reported closing of $10.5 million public offering.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 27.5% to $0.6570 in pre-market trading. VEON reported its intention to share access to its Augmented Intelligence Platform capabilities and know-how with the international mobile operator community.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 26.1% to $0.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) rose 19.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Monday.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 17.2% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after gaining over 145% on Monday. Mullen Automotive recently announced progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares rose 15.3% to $0.6809 in pre-market trading.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares rose 12% to $0.4550 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Monday.
  • Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE: SNII) rose 11.5% to $11.05 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 11.2% to $19.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 11.1% to $0.2888 in pre-market trading. Avinger recently reported successful completion of first cases with Lightbox 3 next generation imaging console.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 11% to $19.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported favorable decision from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in CRISPR patent interference.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 10.3% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after surging 21% on Monday.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) rose 8.9% to $0.4353 in pre-market trading after climbing around 22% on Monday.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) rose 8.4% to $6.87 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 7% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Monday.

Losers

  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares fell 30.9% to $18.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 14.6% to $0.1862 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Monday.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 13.7% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 13.2% to $25.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and cut FY22 production guidance.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) shares fell 11.4% to $27.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 11% to $0.5035 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares fell 11% to $0.3137 in pre-market trading. Motus GI recently received FDA clearance to market its Pure-Vu EVS System.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares fell 10.9% to $19.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 9.1% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) fell 7.7% to $13.15 in pre-market trading. Vital Farms is expected to release Q4 results on March 10.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 7.6% to $77.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were down year over year.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BJ's Opens Four New Clubs

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) said it is continuing its expansion by opening four new clubs as part of the first phase of its 2022 development plans. The newest clubs will be located in Warwick, Rhode Island, Lady Lake, Florida, Canton, Michigan, and Greenburgh, New York. The Florida,...
CANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#3d Systems Corporation#Nextdecade Corporation#Pharmaceuticals#Avenue Therapeutics#Atxi#American Rebel Holdings#Areb#Veon Ltd#Gbs Inc#Nrsn#Muln#Guardforce Ai Co#Gfai#Snii#Avgr#Editas Medicine#Crispr
Benzinga

Clones Versus Seeds: What's The Best Way To Grow A Cannabis Product?

Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says He Is A 'Free Speech Absolutist' After Refusing To Block Russian New Sources On Starlink

Elon Musk has invariably come across as a person who speaks his mind, and on Friday, the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO made his viewpoint clear on the topic of censorship. What Happened: Musk disclosed in a tweet that some governments have approached Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by his SpaceX business, to block Russian news sources. He clarified that Ukraine was not among them.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Indigenous Cannabis Operators Remain Optimistic Despite Government Hurdles

Several Indigenous hemp and marijuana operators tell Benzinga that a growing opportunity exists, but investing and scalability hurdles persist in several forms. While contending with state and federal encumbrances, some see a substantial potential to enhance their tribes and Indian Country as a whole. Cultural and Regulatory Differences, Just Like...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Crypto (Don't Do This)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We all want to avoid them, but mistakes happen, especially in a burgeoning industry like crypto. Just last year, investors lost $3 billion in cryptocurrency scams, according to Australian Financial Review. All those assets are permanently gone.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 66 companies achieved new lows for the year. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) was...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Starbucks And Plug Power 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) have returned 81.82%, 156.72% and 60.87% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy