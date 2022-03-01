InterCure, Altman Health team up for CBD wellness market in Israel

Overall, the cybersecurity market is growing at a rapid pace. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) provides cloud-based endpoint and workload cybersecurity products, and they are one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. Thanks to their innovative cybersecurity platform structure, effective protection, and the macro trend toward a hybrid workplace, CrowdStrike has been growing at a truly amazing pace in the past several years. Also, their technology was recognized as a leader in modern endpoint security by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.
