Business

InterCure, Altman Health team up for CBD wellness market in Israel

By Ravikash
 5 days ago
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) signed a definitive agreement with Altman Health LP to focus on the Israeli CBD product market. The newly formed company will focus on the new Israeli CBD product...

