The date was March 18, 1990. On TV at the time was the 'WXXA Sunday Matinee', where we were treated to a showing of the movie 'Maid to Order'. Thanks to CraigS1996's Commercial Vault on YouTube, his state-of-the-art video cassette recorder (VCR) was rolling at the time. He has blotted out the movie for us and we get to take a look back at some of the Capital Region businesses on TV.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO