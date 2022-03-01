ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia's Gazprom Jan-Feb gas exports down by third y/y

 5 days ago
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries fell by 32.6% year-on-year in January - February to 23.2 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It also said that its gas output for the first two months of the year stood at 84.9 bcm, broadly unchanged from the same period in 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Moscow#Bcm#Russian#Ex Soviet Union
