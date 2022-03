An initiative designed to promote Chinese culture that opened with great fanfare at Binghamton University more than a decade ago was shut down with little notice. The Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera was greeted enthusiastically when it was launched on the Vestal campus in the fall of 2009. But it was quietly closed last summer amid concerns that federal research funding could be in jeopardy.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO