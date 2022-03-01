Weather Forecast

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of the Twin Cities is digging out after an overnight snowfall left from 4 to 6 inches in parts of the metro area, and made travel conditions Sunday morning quite chancy. The Minnesota State Patrol said that, from 9 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. there were 92 crashes statewide, 11 of which involved injury. There were also 92 spinouts or vehicles off the road and three semi trucks that jackknifed. WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that a layer of ice underlays the snow, and it’s making cleanup and driving hard. However, some help with...

