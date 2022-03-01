Morant drops 52, breaks own record in wild night

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
James Harden's stint with the Brooklyn Nets was surprisingly short. But there is no reason to discuss it anymore since Harden has already moved forward in his career. After weeks of uncertainty, the former MVP was finally traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in place of Ben Simmons. Following the trade,...
The Phoenix Suns got some bad news ahead of their showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Not only does Devin Booker remain out due to health and safety protocols, but Cam Johnson is also joining him on the sidelines after sustaining an injury. According to Kellan Olson of 98.7...
The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Larry was wildly successful in the NBA, winning multiple NBA championships while solidifying himself as one of the all-time greats, and helping make the Boston Celtics one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Slap Fighting Championship (SFC) made its wild debut at the Arnold Sports Festival last weekend in Columbus, Ohio, where hosts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul — along with thousands of gawking fans — lined up to watch a bunch of competitors slap the shit out of each other.
Russell Westbrook is a player that has often been criticized this season. He has been unable to find his rhythm with the Los Angeles Lakers, and many fans and analysts that cover the team have criticized him for his inefficient and turnover-heavy playstyle. There have been previous suggestions by some...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Michigan State women’s basketball’s most prolific scorer since Aerial Powers will look to follow Powers to the WNBA. On Tuesday, Nia Clouden announced that she will be declaring for the 2022 WNBA draft. Clouden averaged 20 points, 4.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on her...
The weather forecast for this week at The Players Championship looks dire but PGA Tour meteorologist on duty this week at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Wade Stettner, is taking the optimistic approach. “I think they’ll be able to play some golf every day,” he said. “The rainfall...
You never want to see what. There are all kinds of matches in wrestling and some of them can be incredibly dangerous. While a wrestler can be hurt in any kind of match, there are certain matches that crank up the risk even higher. That can lead to a variety of injuries and now it seems that one such match might have led to an injury that could put a star on the shelf.
Comments / 0