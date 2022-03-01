Women's History Month: Source Coffeehouse in Black Rock

Courtney Hartl says when she opened Source Coffeehouse in Black Rock it was more than about coffee.

Hartl says it was important to her to create a community space. She says she has always loved coffee and she used to work as a barista throughout college.

She opened shop on Fairfield Avenue around eight years ago.

She says owning her own business comes with its challenges but has always been supportive of other women starting their own business.

Hartl says it's important to celebrate Women's History Month.

She also features items like candles, t-shirts, stickers and more made by local women-owned businesses inside of her store that are for sale.

Source Coffeehouse is also decorated with live plants as a symbol representing growth.