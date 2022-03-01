Career Corner: 5 Tips To Get a Promotion at Work

Are you ready to reach for nmore responsibility at work but have not had the opportunity yet? Per Michele Reynolds of Harvard Business School Online, it could come down to you showing why your boss should take the chance on you.

Fortunately, there are some easy behaviors you can exhibit to demonstrate this.

Be a Problem Solver

Everyone is probably aware of whatever snags have to be worked around for the job. Just pointing them out does not do anything to fix them. But if you can take the initiative to figure out how to resolve the problem, that is something your boss will remember and appreciate.

Be Trustworthy

As much as you might enjoy workplace gossip, it does not reflect well on you to participate in it. Doing so will likely make management wonder what you might say about them or confidential information they give you should they decide to trust you.

Show you are above such behavior.

Ask for Help

Sometimes the simplest way to learn what you can be doing better is to simply ask. During a conversation with your boss, you can take a moment to inquire if there are any aspects of your job you could be doing better.

The fact that you are interested in doing more will put you on their radar.

Contribute

If you think you have an idea that could help during a meeting, share it. Many often remain silent during such conversations to try and avoid criticism or saying anything foolish.

While silence might avoid such outcomes, it also avoids the potential reward of being seen as someone with good ideas.

Develop Your Skills

You don’t have to wait on your boss to give you new responsibilities to learn new skills. You can build your skills on your own.

You could go back to school for a new degree. Or you could even do something like one of the certificate programs at Wilmington University that lets you learn a new specialization from home in just a few months. If you want to contribute more, bring something new to the table.

It takes time to get ahead at work, but be consistent in your new attitude and it is sure to get you noticed.

For additional tips on how to advance your career, check out the post from Harvard Business School Online right here.

___________

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.