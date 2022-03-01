ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Manor College Men’s Basketball Seeded Fifth in USCAA Division I Small College National Championship Tournament

By Christine Tarlecki
Image via Manor College.

The Manor College Men’s Basketball team (10-5 overall, 2-3 Eastern States Athletic Conference) are seeded fifth in the 2022 United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Men’s Division I Basketball Small College National Tournament, as announced by Nate Gurtis, USCAA Assistant Director of Championships and Marketing.

The Blue Jays have qualified for its sixth Postseason Tournament appearance in seven seasons.

They will play fourth-seeded Bryant and Stratton College-Albany Bobcats (16-5) in the Quarterfinals on Monday, March 7 at Richard Bland College of William and Mary (NJCAA Region X Division II) in Petersburg, Virginia.

The winner of this match-up will advance to the Semifinals versus either the top-seeded Paul Quinn College Tigers (23-2 as of February 23) or the eighth-seeded Bluefield State College Big Blues (9-12) on Tuesday, March 8 at Virginia State University (NCAA Division II) in Petersburg.

The loser will play in the Consolation Bracket on March 8 at Virginia State in Petersburg.

The 2020 and 2021 USCAA Division I Tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19. The Oakwood University Ambassadors won the 2019 Tournament.

The Blue Jays were 3-6 overall (1-3 at neutral sites) in six National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XIX Division II Postseason Tournament appearances. They lost its previous Postseason Tournament game in the NJCAA Region XIX Division II Semifinals versus Raritan Valley Community College, 75-66, on February 29, 2020 in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Manor was also 12-13 overall (1-2 at neutral sites) in 13 Eastern Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (EPCC) Postseason Tournaments between 1995 and 2008 (2002 information is unavailable). Since 1995, the Blue Jays are 15-19 overall in 19 Postseason Tournaments (except for 2002).

Find more information on Manor College here.

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

