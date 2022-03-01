ASK THE DOCTORS: Diet rich in fatty fish good for cognitive function

The hippocampal neurogenesis occurs constitutively throughout adulthood in mammalian species, but declines with age. In this study, we overtly found that the neuroblast proliferation and differentiation in the subgranular zone and the maturation into fully functional and integrated neurons in the granule-cell layer in young gerbils following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion was much more than those in old gerbils. The neurological function and cognitive and memory-function rehabilitation in the young gerbils improved faster than those in the old one. These results demonstrated that, during long term after cerebral ischemia/reperfusion, the ability of neurogenesis and recovery of nerve function in young animals were significantly higher than that in the old animals. We found that, after 14- and 28-day cerebral ischemia/reperfusion, the phosphorylation of MEK1/2, ERK1/2, p90RSK, and MSK1/2 protein levels in the hippocampus of young gerbils was significantly much higher than that of old gerbils. The levels of autophagy-related proteins, including Beclin-1, Atg3, Atg5, and LC3 in the hippocampus were effectively maintained and elevated at 28 days after cerebral ischemia/reperfusion in the young gerbils compared with those in the old gerbils. These results indicated that an increase or maintenance of the phosphorylation of ERK1/2 signal pathway and autophagy-related proteins was closely associated with the neuroblast proliferation and differentiation and the process of maturation into neurons. Further, we proved that neuroblast proliferation and differentiation in the dentate gyrus and cognitive function were significantly reversed in young cerebral ischemic gerbils by administering the ERK inhibitor (U0126) and autophagy inhibitor (3MA). In brief, following experimental young ischemic stroke, the long-term promotion of the neurogenesis in the young gerbil's hippocampal dentate gyrus by upregulating the phosphorylation of ERK signaling pathway and maintaining autophagy-related protein levels, it overtly improved the neurological function and cognitive and memory function.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO