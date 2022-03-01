ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK THE DOCTORS: Diet rich in fatty fish good for cognitive function

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 7 days ago

Dear Doctors: Our grandfather is having memory problems, and my mom is trying to get him to eat more fish. I know fish is called “brain food,” but my mom says she has heard on the news that fish keeps you from getting dementia. Is this true? What about fish and...

The Spokesman-Review

Ask the Doctors 3/1

Dear Doctors: Our grandfather is having memory problems, and my mom is trying to get him to eat more fish. My mom says she has heard on the news that fish keeps you from getting dementia. Is this true? What about fish and mercury?. Research into a link between a...
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: Plant-Based Diet May Slow Cognitive Decline in Black Adults as They Age

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Eating a predominantly plant-based diet may substantially slow the rate of cognitive decline in older Black adults in the U.S., according to preliminary research. However, this dietary pattern had less effect on cognitive decline in older white adults, according to the...
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
NBC Connecticut

A Doctor Shares the 5 ‘Magical Superfoods' She Always Adds to Her Diet ‘for a Strong Immune System'

There are a number of ways your lifestyle can enhance your immune system, but one of the most important is eating the right foods. It seems like every few weeks there is a new immune-boosting superfood on the scene. But as an immunologist and functional medicine doctor, I'm here to tell you that any nutrient-dense food that's rich in vitamins and minerals is an immune superfood.
UV Cavalier Daily

Functional snacks and beverages to supplement the college student’s diet

As college students, we are always on the go. Activities ranging from rushing to class, working out at the gym and pulling all-nighters require us to find quick snacks that will satiate our appetites and keep us energized. I’ve found a few nutritious snacks and beverages to put on your radar that can help with supplementing your daily intake. These foods with additional nutrients are called functional foods — foods that can provide additional benefits besides basic nutrition.
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
Nature.com

Effect of berry-based supplements and foods on cognitive function: a systematic review

In the current decade, a growing body of evidence has proposed the correlation between diet and cognitive function or dementia in the ageing population. This study was designed to appraise discoveries from the randomized controlled trials to confirm the effects of berry-based supplements or foods on cognitive function in older adults. PubMed/MEDLINE, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Web of Science, Scopus, EMBASE, Google Scholar, and ProQuest as well as SID, Magiran, and Iranmedex electronic databases were explored for human interventional studies up to March 2021. In total, eleven articles were identified using frozen blueberry (n"‰="‰4 studies), blueberry concentrate (n"‰="‰2), beverage (n"‰="‰3), capsule (n"‰="‰1), extract and powder (n"‰="‰1). These studies had been performed among older people with no recognized cognitive impairment or mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The primary outcomes included global cognitive function, psychomotor function, learning and memory, working memory capacity, executive functions, and brain perfusion/activity. To our knowledge, this is the first systematic review of available clinical trials on the effects of berry-based supplements and foods on cognitive performances as well as brain perfusion parameters among the elderly with normal cognition or MCI. Existing evidence concludes that berry-based supplements and foods have beneficial effects on resting brain perfusion, cognitive function, memory performance, executive functioning, processing speed, and attention indices.
Nature.com

Targeting the Erk1/2 and autophagy signaling easily improved the neurobalst differentiation and cognitive function after young transient forebrain ischemia compared to old gerbils

The hippocampal neurogenesis occurs constitutively throughout adulthood in mammalian species, but declines with age. In this study, we overtly found that the neuroblast proliferation and differentiation in the subgranular zone and the maturation into fully functional and integrated neurons in the granule-cell layer in young gerbils following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion was much more than those in old gerbils. The neurological function and cognitive and memory-function rehabilitation in the young gerbils improved faster than those in the old one. These results demonstrated that, during long term after cerebral ischemia/reperfusion, the ability of neurogenesis and recovery of nerve function in young animals were significantly higher than that in the old animals. We found that, after 14- and 28-day cerebral ischemia/reperfusion, the phosphorylation of MEK1/2, ERK1/2, p90RSK, and MSK1/2 protein levels in the hippocampus of young gerbils was significantly much higher than that of old gerbils. The levels of autophagy-related proteins, including Beclin-1, Atg3, Atg5, and LC3 in the hippocampus were effectively maintained and elevated at 28 days after cerebral ischemia/reperfusion in the young gerbils compared with those in the old gerbils. These results indicated that an increase or maintenance of the phosphorylation of ERK1/2 signal pathway and autophagy-related proteins was closely associated with the neuroblast proliferation and differentiation and the process of maturation into neurons. Further, we proved that neuroblast proliferation and differentiation in the dentate gyrus and cognitive function were significantly reversed in young cerebral ischemic gerbils by administering the ERK inhibitor (U0126) and autophagy inhibitor (3MA). In brief, following experimental young ischemic stroke, the long-term promotion of the neurogenesis in the young gerbil's hippocampal dentate gyrus by upregulating the phosphorylation of ERK signaling pathway and maintaining autophagy-related protein levels, it overtly improved the neurological function and cognitive and memory function.
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
MedicalXpress

Disadvantaged older adults face greater risk of function, cognition decline after ICU admission

A retrospective analysis found that socioeconomically disadvantaged older adults face a greater risk of decline in function and cognition after an intensive care unit (ICU) hospitalization than socioeconomically advantaged older adults. These findings highlight the need to prioritize low-income seniors in rehabilitation and recovery efforts after critical illness. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
shefinds

Should You Ever Follow A Detox Diet? We Asked A Nutritionist

We all want quick fixes—in a perfect world, there would be a magic pill or diet that could give you overnight results when it comes to your health goals. You’ve probably seen lots of diets on the market that promise quick results with a “detox” approach. But as the old saying goes, nothing worth having comes easy. If something seems too good to be true, especially a diet, it probably is. What exactly happens to your body when you do a detox diet, and better yet, is it even worth it?
