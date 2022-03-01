Bucks County Coronavirus Cases and Fatalities Drop; Unvaccinated Residents Still at ‘Very High’ Danger Level

Image via Tai's Captures at Unsplash.

The spread of Coronavirus in Bucks County, albeit slowing, still threatens unvaccinated residents.

Bucks County’s number of Coronavirus cases continues trending downward; however COVID-19’s ongoing spread still puts unvaccinated residents at a “very-high” risk level for a possibly fatal infection. The latest countywide healthcare data update comes from The New York Times.

Last week, 95 new new cases sprang up daily, a 67 percent decrease compared with two weeks prior. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 6 Bucks County residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 121,674 reported cases.

January 2022 remains the month with the highest average cases in Bucks County.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has also decreased in the past two weeks by 47 percent. Deaths are likewise down, with 47 new fatalities over the same period.

Meanwhile, as of February 24, the number of fully vaccinated people in the county is at 71 percent. The figure includes 75 percent of fully vaccinated residents aged 5 and up and 91 percent of fully vaccinated people aged 65 and up.

