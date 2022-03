NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills. The National Football League will help finance a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises, through the visiting team’s share of Bills ticket revenue.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO