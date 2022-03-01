Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates on capital markets boost

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in the lender’s capital markets unit.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$3.89 per share in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.06 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.28 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)