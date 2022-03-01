Intergrow plans third greenhouse for complex in Town of Ontario

Intergrow, a company that produces tomatoes for grocers, is expanding its greenhouse complex in Ontario, Wayne County.

The facility in Ontario is Intergrow’s newest operation, which opened in 2018 and is located in an industrial park off Route 104. The company employs 110 people in Ontario. Now, Intergrow is looking to expand by adding a third greenhouse at its Ontario facility.

The Ontario complex currently farms 35 acres, but will be able to farm 60 acres once once the new greenhouse is up and running. The complex in Ontario is Intergrow’s de facto headquarters thanks to its proximity to Rochester.

“It’s remarkable,” said Ontario Town Supervisor Frank Robusto, according to Finger Lakes Times. “Growing up on farms that grew lots of tomatoes, I wish my father could see the facility. Intergrow is the farm of tomorrow today. The town of Ontario is happy they are expanding here, and we are excited to see them grow and expand. Anyone who tours the facility comes away impressed.”

