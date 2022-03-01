ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intergrow plans third greenhouse for complex in Town of Ontario

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
Intergrow, a company that produces tomatoes for grocers, is expanding its greenhouse complex in Ontario, Wayne County.

The facility in Ontario is Intergrow’s newest operation, which opened in 2018 and is located in an industrial park off Route 104. The company employs 110 people in Ontario. Now, Intergrow is looking to expand by adding a third greenhouse at its Ontario facility.

The Ontario complex currently farms 35 acres, but will be able to farm 60 acres once once the new greenhouse is up and running. The complex in Ontario is Intergrow’s de facto headquarters thanks to its proximity to Rochester.

“It’s remarkable,” said Ontario Town Supervisor Frank Robusto, according to Finger Lakes Times. “Growing up on farms that grew lots of tomatoes, I wish my father could see the facility. Intergrow is the farm of tomorrow today. The town of Ontario is happy they are expanding here, and we are excited to see them grow and expand. Anyone who tours the facility comes away impressed.”

Village of Newark to hold first public workshop for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Village of Newark was selected by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $10 million award from New York State through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The DRI investment will allow Newark to develop a strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance its vision for downtown revitalization. Projects selected for DRI funding will transform the downtown and support a vibrant local economy.
Coloring contest for Seneca County second and third grade classes

The Seneca County Duncanson Celebration Committee is sponsoring a coloring contest for Seneca County 2nd and 3rd graders to celebrate the life and achievement of 19th century African- American landscape painter, Robert S. Duncanson. Duncanson was born in Fayette, NY in 1821 and became what is considered to be one of the first and finest American landscape painter.
How can accountants help the Ecom businesses?

In 2015, the global retail sale on the eCommerce platform was 7.4% and was expected to reach nearly 22% in 2022. Thousands of Entrepreneurs have taken their businesses to e-commerce platforms in the last few years. Accounting is the most painful part of a business. However, your cash flow management and other accounting activities will decide the growth or demolition of the company.
Schumer, Gillibrand lead effort to reauthorize and secure a critical increase in funding for Northern Border Regional Commission

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand launched their push to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission's (NBRC) economic development programs until 2031 and expand the agency's investment in job creating opportunities to accelerate Upstate New York's economic recovery. The senators formally introduced the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) Reauthorization Act of 2022, which would reauthorize the NBRC for another ten years, increase annual authorized funding levels, and target funds to addressing childcare and health care needs, supporting housing projects, building climate resilient infrastructure, and combatting the opioid crisis, in addition to the agency's focus of creating new jobs, promoting business retention and expansion, making critical investment in public infrastructure, and boosting tourism across Upstate New York counties. Additionally, Schumer and Gillibrand have written to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, advocating for the inclusion of this legislation in the reauthorization of the Economic Development Administration and federal regional commissions that the committee is currently developing.
USDA

INSIDE THE FLX: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small discusses opportunities in New York (podcast) What's new in rural development? On this episode of the podcast USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and USDA State Director for Rural Development in New York Brian Murray were in-studio discussing that question- and so many more with ...
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

