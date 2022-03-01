ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine president accuses Russia of 'state terrorism' in Kharkiv

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian artillery attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv amounted to state terrorism and called on the international community to recognise it as such.

"The terror aims to break us, to break our resistance," he said in a video address shared on social media describing Kyiv and Kharkiv as Russia's main targets.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

