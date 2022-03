Historically, higher education is a foreign entity for Black students, according to Lez’li Waller, a senior at UC Berkeley. She likened the entry experience to an incarcerated person, following a decadelong sentence behind bars, being released and told education is their ticket to the next level of life. With no guidance, they are left astray, and often, they will fail, Waller said.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO