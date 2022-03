If the whole critical race theory debacle has proven nothing else, it has proven that the Republican party, at this point, is that party of making up sh**. Conservatives have claimed, ad nauseam, that the college-level academic study that is CRT is being taught in K-12 schools—which it isn’t. They’ve also claimed CRT teaches that one race is superior to others, that white people are inherently racist and that they’re responsible for America’s historic racism—which it doesn’t.

