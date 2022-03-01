ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Happy Birthday Justin Bieber! The UnBELIEBable life of the pop superstar...

By Bang Showbiz
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom teen idol to pop megastar, Justin Bieber was just 15 when...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Justin Bieber postpones concert at Tacoma Dome

The Justin Bieber concert at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday is canceled, the Tacoma Dome said on Friday. “Due to the continued recovery of the touring family, we are rescheduling tomorrow night’s show in Tacoma, Washington,” according to the announcement. The concert will be rescheduled in Tacoma and...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Grammy Awards#Teen Idol
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Selena Gomez Hangs With Ex The Weeknd’s Rumored Flame Simi Khadra After They Were Spotted Kissing

Small world? Selena Gomez and Simi Khadra, who have both been linked to The Weeknd, threw fans for a loop by revealing their years-long friendship. “Since 2013 💙,” Gomez, 29, wrote alongside Instagram photos of her with Simi, 28, and Haze Khadra on Thursday, February 24. The trio posed for the camera in the first shot before breaking out into laughter in the second snap.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CharlotteObserver.com

Justin Bieber Through the Years: From Teen Heartthrob to Married Man

Ever since Scooter Braun discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube in the late aughts, the singer has become one of the most successful and recognizable names in the music industry. Bieber released his debut EP, My World, in 2009 and his first full-length album, My World 2.0, in 2010. His fan base quickly grew, thanks in part to his early hits “One Time,” “One Less Lonely Girl” and “Baby” — and his trendsetting swoop hairstyle.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber’s Dad: Everything To Know About Jeremy Bieber & Their Relationship

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his father over the years has been complicated, to say the least. Here’s what to know about Jeremy Bieber and his bond with the pop star. Most parents don’t witness their child become a global superstar at a young age. But that was the case for Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. The father and mother of Justin Bieber have cheered their 27-year-old son on from the sidelines as he’s dominated the music industry since he was a teenager. Although Justin’s been so successful career wise, he’s had a complicated relationship with both his parents, especially his father. Jeremy, 46, was only 18 years old when Justin was born, and he wasn’t fully present in his son’s life at first.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy