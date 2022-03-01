ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

1 person injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg

By Joe Clark
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting near Reynoldsburg sent one person to the hospital.

According to Columbus police, around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Tussing Park Drive on the report of a shooting.

Man shot in arm after going to the bathroom in east Columbus

Police say one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: Feb. 2021 homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for help in a 2021 homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide occurred on Feb. 24, 2021 in east Columbus at around 3:30 a.m. at an Eagle Fuels gas station on E. Livingston Ave. Police report that Marsean Kato and a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
