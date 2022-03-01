1 person injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting near Reynoldsburg sent one person to the hospital.

According to Columbus police, around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Tussing Park Drive on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

