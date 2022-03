When you’re using adapalene, the active ingredient found in Differin gel, you need to be choosy about the cleanser (and moisturizer) you use. According to dermatologist Snehal Amin, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, the best cleansers to use with Differin gel are gentle ones made without active exfoliating ingredients “The best way to think about adapalene is that it is an at-home chemical peel. If you are using adapalene or any other retinoid, you should avoid scrubbing the skin or adding in a second exfoliating chemical,” Dr. Amin says. “Even a mild glycolic acid pad may feel like sandpaper when using a retinoid.” He advises avoiding chemical peels and cleansers that contain things like benzoyl peroxide, resorcinol, and salicylic acid (unless your doctor says otherwise).

