Income Tax

What Happens If You File Your Taxes Late?

By Courtney Luke
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Today is March 1st. And it's a good bet you haven't filed your taxes yet, despite having all...

www.ftimes.com

FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will you see your tax refund after filing?

Millions of Americans forced to wait a bit longer for their tax refund from the IRS may see their refunds this week. Most people submitting refunds electronically can expect to see their tax refund within 21 days of submitting their return. This is not the case for people who claimed...
INCOME TAX
WTHR

Filing your taxes? Here's why you won't see the state's bonus refund in your return

INDIANAPOLIS — Last December, Governor Eric Holcomb announced 4.3 million Hoosier taxpayers will receive a state tax refund - but you won't be seeing the money quite yet. "Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” Gov. Holcomb said in a press release. “We have an obligation to put this money back in the hands of taxpayers instead of leaving it in the hands of government.”
INDIANA STATE
Seattle Times

Free options for filing your taxes

It’s tax-filing season, and whether you go to an accountant or use online tax software, filing a return can be expensive. But there are free options. The typical fee for preparing a basic Form 1040 is $220, according to the National Society of Accountants, a membership group representing tax professionals in small and medium-size firms. But costs vary by region. You will usually pay more on the coasts.
INCOME TAX
KHQ Right Now

What you need to know about your tax refund this year

David Tucker, an IRS spokesperson, says the first and most important thing you can do before filing is to gather all your paperwork and documents together that you'll need. "For those who need to file paperwork return, and know that certain circumstances sometimes require that, there is additional processing time because those paperwork returns have to be done by hand," said Tucker.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

What You Should Know About Deducting Bank Fees on Your Taxes

If you’re self-employed by running a restaurant, driving for Uber, or training dogs, you may incur various charges for the banking services you use. The IRS offers small business owners a number of tax write-off opportunities through deductions and credits. Are bank fees tax deductible?. Article continues below advertisement.
INCOME TAX
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tax tips to simplify your filing experience

ALBANY – The State Department of Taxation and Finance encouraged taxpayers to follow some important filing tips before they submit their income tax returns. “The Presidents’ Day holiday is a popular weekend for New Yorkers to file their income tax returns,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller. “If you plan to prepare your tax return this weekend, follow these tips and visit our website for a range of resources that will help ensure you submit an accurate return.”
ALBANY, NY
Pioneer Press

Your Money: Taxes are inevitable, tax-filing stress is not

The tax deadline for filing 2021 was pushed from April 15 to April 18, 2022, because of Emancipation Day, an observed holiday in Washington, D.C. But if you’re like many people, even despite having three extra days to prepare your taxes can still give you the night sweats. But if you are organized, you’ll make it easier on yourself and possibly even get your tax refund sooner. Here are three basic tips to reduce your stress during tax season.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

What to Know About Filing Taxes Before You File a Lawsuit

I am not a litigator. While I’m licensed to appear in front of the U.S. Tax Court and have appeared in various state and local courtrooms, it’s not my favorite part of being an attorney. This is not to say that I don’t like to argue—my brothers would definitely say that’s not true—but when it comes to representing clients, I prefer to jump on the phone or write a great letter than make an opening statement or perform a cross-examination.
INCOME TAX
CNET

TaxAct 2022: Cheap Online Tax Filing, but You're On Your Own

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. TaxAct does an adequate job of replicating the online tax preparation services offered by longtime leaders TurboTax and H&R Block. It provides a detailed question-and-answer process to help you maximize your tax refund, and it's bolstered by a hefty Answer Center that covers a wide range of tax questions filers might have in 2022. It's not as polished or helpful as our top picks, but it's close, for a discounted price.
INCOME TAX

