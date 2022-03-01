ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Capitol Police to reinstall fence for State of the Union address

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Plpwm_0eS9zQkc00

( The Hill ) – The fence around the Capitol building will go back up for President Biden ’s State of the Union address this week. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger announced on Sunday that an inner-perimeter fence will be installed around the Capitol for Tuesday’s address.

He said the decision to resurrect the fence was made “Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service.”

“Our Department’s mission to protect the United States Congress, the Capitol, and the legislative process remains unwavering,” Manger said in a statement . “In light of the upcoming State of the Union Address, and the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks, we have been working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners on a security plan to prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress.”

Authorities are beefing up security amid reports of disruptive truck convoys potentially arriving in Washington . Truckers recently closed off parts of Ottawa for weeks to demonstrate against COVID-19 mandates, a protest that resonated within conservative circles in the U.S.

Capitol Police announced earlier this month that agencies were “aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union” and were planning for extra security. The agency said at the time that resurrecting the fence around the Capitol building remained an option, but emphasized that a decision had not been made.

On Wednesday, the National Guard announced that as many as 700 members will be available to help local D.C. authorities manage demonstrations through March 7.

A number of roads in the nation’s capital will be closed for Tuesday’s address, according to Capitol Police, who noted the closures were the same as past years and “not related to the potential truck and vehicle convoys.”

Fencing surrounded the Capitol building after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and was reinstalled before the September rally supporting individuals charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. White House adviser Cedric Richmond said the speech will lay out the president’s plans for 2022 while outlining the challenges the administration met in its first year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Richmond
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Washington Dc#The National Guard
NBC News

Former AG Barr said Trump became enraged after being told election fraud claims were nonsense

Former Attorney General William Barr said then-President Donald Trump became furious when Barr told him there was no evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent. "I told him that all this stuff was bulls--- ... about election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was," Barr said in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt that is scheduled to air Sunday night. First highlights of the interview aired Thursday on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

After getting slammed by Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott escalates feud

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spent much of the last year insisting that Republicans would not unveil a policy blueprint ahead of the 2022 elections, so as to deny Democrats a target. Sen. Rick Scott — the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — ignored McConnell’s wishes and unveiled a 31-page plan last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Member of Oath Keepers militia becomes first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy over Capitol riot

A member of the far-right Oath Keeper militia has become the first person to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in relation to the Capitol riots.Joshua James, 34, is cooperating with the FBI and has directly implicated militia leader Stewart Rhodes in a violent plot to try to prevent Joe Biden from assuming power during the deadly 6 January 2021 attack in Washington DC.Mr James, from Arab, Alabama, told investigators that militia members “used encrypted and private communications, equipped themselves with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear” in the lead-up to the violent assault.The charging document states...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

Biden’s State of the Union Did Something New

Listening to Joe Biden give his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night, I thought: This is strong. It is clear; it’s the right message in the right language. It reflects the speaker in an honest way. And it also brings something new to this tired form.
LABOR ISSUES
WJBF

WJBF

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy