Congressman Fred Keller will not seek re-election in midterms
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Fred Keller announced that he will not seek re-election.
In a statement, Keller says rather than pit republicans against republicans he will not run against another member of the state’s Republican Congressional Delegation.
This comes after the state supreme court approved the new congressional districts.Fourth arrest made in death investigation of two girls found buried in Hepburn Township
The new map would have Keller running against fellow republican Dan Meuser.
Keller currently serves the 12th congressional district.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0