Congressman Fred Keller will not seek re-election in midterms

By Zachary Smith
 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Fred Keller announced that he will not seek re-election.

In a statement, Keller says rather than pit republicans against republicans he will not run against another member of the state’s Republican Congressional Delegation.

This comes after the state supreme court approved the new congressional districts.

The new map would have Keller running against fellow republican Dan Meuser.

Keller currently serves the 12th congressional district.

WBRE

WBRE

