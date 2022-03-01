Trading Standards to offer new information about mandatory disclosure rules

FOX Business host Charles Payne provides insight on the Federal Reserve’s new trading rules for senior officials Friday on "Making Money." CHARLES PAYNE: So major news, folks: The Federal Reserve announcing moments ago it's adopting new rules for investment and trading activities for senior officials. Now, it's going to take effect starting May 1st. Senior Federal Reserve officials are prohibited from purchasing individual stocks or sector funds; holding investments in actual bonds, agency securities, cryptocurrencies, commodities or foreign currencies; also entering any derivative contracts, engaging in short sales or purchasing securities on margin. There were also a series of other checks that have to be approved if you want to buy certain securities. Trading will be prohibited during periods of heightened financial market stress, and there are more rules coming on top of all of that.

