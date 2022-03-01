Sony Tidbits…

Products of Company: multinational conglomerate corporation. Sony is a popular Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation. Its headquarters are located in Sony City, Minato, Tokyo, Japan, and Kenichiro Yoshida is the current CEO. Sony has various subsidiaries and most of them are immensely profitable. Sony is a name that needs no introduction they produce movies, make video games, consoles, TVs, and whatnot. In fact, it is the world’s largest manufacturers of consumer and professional electronic products. They also hold the distinction of being the largest video game console company and the second-largest video game publisher.
