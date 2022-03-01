ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Tidbits…

sonyalpharumors.com
 2 days ago

Sony A7IV or Sony A7SIII – WHICH CAMERA IS BETTER?. Rokinon 14mm F2.8 AF Lens: Hands-On Review (Adorama). Study Reveals the Most Complained About Cameras in the World (PetaPixel). Night and Astrophotography Time-Lapse Tips (Explora). New...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Sony ZV-E10 review

The Sony ZV-E10 is a great choice for vloggers with its fantastic image quality, eye tracking, autofocus making things easy for inexperienced videographers and photographers. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Sony ZV-E10 specs. Price: $698 (body only) $798 with 16-50mm kit lens. Sensor:...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Four Months With the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera

The Sony a7 IV mirrorless camera has been in the hands of photographers for several months now, allowing them to form long-term opinions about one of the most hotly anticipated bodies in recent memory. If you have been interested in the camera for your own work, check out this great video review that discusses a photographer's thoughts after four months with it.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
CELL PHONES
KSN.com

Best Sony Blu-ray player

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With their reputation for premium products featuring high quality components, Sony’s electronics continue to set the bar when it comes to consumer entertainment. Having pioneered the adoption of the Blu-ray disc as the standard media with which to store HD and 4K video, it makes sense that Sony also produces a wide range of excellent Blu-ray players.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

QD-OLED vs OLED TVs: what’s the difference?

OLED TVs are generally regarded as the best TVs you can buy today, but now there’s a new panel technology in town in the shape of QD-OLED. What is QD-OLED – also called QD Display? Why do we need it? How much will a QD-OLED TV cost and is it time to start thinking about upgrading from ‘old’ OLED to ‘new’ QD-OLED already?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x review

If you can see further than the eye-watering price tag, this lens is a real heavyweight in terms of performance as well as physical construction. It has a 200-400mm zoom range in standard trim with a built-in 1.4x tele-converter or ‘extender’, boosting maximum reach to 560mm. It’s a force to be reckoned with for action, sports and wildlife photography.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Sony Merges Anime Offerings

Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) merged its anime offerings under the Crunchyroll brand, Bloomberg reports. The move will help Crunchyroll leverage its understanding of Western anime fans to tap the booming interest in Japanese animation as competition heats up from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN), and Hulu LLC.
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Sony LinkBuds review: Innovative but limited

You've no doubt seen plenty of true wireless earbuds in recent years—they've expanded from a niche luxury product to an omnipresent smartphone accessory. You've never seen anything quite like the Sony LinkBuds, though. These TWEs eschew the traditional closed-ear design for a radical ring-shaped driver, keeping you in touch with the outside world while you're listening to tunes. Sony actually hopes people will just wear their LinkBuds around all day like AirPods, and the LinkBuds have several innovative features aimed at making this experience better. However, the LinkBuds don't work as well as I'd hoped, and the price tag is high for a device that has such a narrow use case.
ELECTRONICS
Maryland Daily Record

Sony Net Worth 2022

Products of Company: multinational conglomerate corporation. Sony is a popular Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation. Its headquarters are located in Sony City, Minato, Tokyo, Japan, and Kenichiro Yoshida is the current CEO. Sony has various subsidiaries and most of them are immensely profitable. Sony is a name that needs no introduction they produce movies, make video games, consoles, TVs, and whatnot. In fact, it is the world’s largest manufacturers of consumer and professional electronic products. They also hold the distinction of being the largest video game console company and the second-largest video game publisher.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Aqara launches upgraded G2H Pro HomeKit camera and hub

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Smart home accessory maker Aqara has announced worldwide availability of its newHomeKit-compatible G2H Pro camera with several notable improvements.
ELECTRONICS

