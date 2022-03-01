Sony Tidbits…

You've no doubt seen plenty of true wireless earbuds in recent years—they've expanded from a niche luxury product to an omnipresent smartphone accessory. You've never seen anything quite like the Sony LinkBuds, though. These TWEs eschew the traditional closed-ear design for a radical ring-shaped driver, keeping you in touch with the outside world while you're listening to tunes. Sony actually hopes people will just wear their LinkBuds around all day like AirPods, and the LinkBuds have several innovative features aimed at making this experience better. However, the LinkBuds don't work as well as I'd hoped, and the price tag is high for a device that has such a narrow use case.

