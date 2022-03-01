ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How a 22-year-old has been making microchips using equipment from his parents' garage

By Sandra Viñas, Nathan Rennolds
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Zeloof, 22, made a chip with 1,200 transistors...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Pence condemns Republican Putin 'apologists' in speech to RNC donors

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned Republican "apologists" who have used positive language to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine, according to a source who was in the room as Pence spoke to top GOP donors. "There is no room in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchips#American#Ars Technica
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Blinken: 'Active discussion' ongoing on banning import of Russian oil

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the U.S. is engaging in an “active discussion” regarding whether or not to ban Russian oil imports. Blinken, when asked about potentially banning imports of Russian oil, said he has spoken with the president and Cabinet on the prospective move, and that discussions are underway with European partners and allies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox News

Ukraine war: Russia's corruption is 'no doubt' affecting its military's combat performance

Historic corruption in Russia may have hit its military and eroded its ability to maintain its war efforts in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the war has not unfolded the way Russian President Vladimir Putin would have wanted. The British Ministry of Defense and U.S. officials regularly note that the Russian military has made slow progress, taking several days to even address day-one targets.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy