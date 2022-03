A gold Rolex owned by Sir Michael Caine has sold for £125,250 during an auction of the actor’s personal collection.The Oscar winner, 88, and his wife Shakira put mementos from his film career as well as artwork, furniture and jewellery up for sale as they are downsizing into a new home.A 1977 oil painting by John Bratby, which was expected to sell with an upper estimate of £3,000, was also among the lots which went under the hammer at Bonhams auction house in London on Wednesday evening. It sold for £31,500.Also among the collection was Sir Michael’s own Indian rosewood...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO