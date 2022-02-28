ASUS Zephryus G14 (2022)

PC makers are serving up more content-creator laptops than ever, targeting creative professionals who need speedy components and some specialized features. The latest of these peppy not-quite-workstations is the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (starts at $1,449.99; $1,649.99 as tested), which offers an appealing combination of AMD Ryzen processing power, a brilliant OLED display, and a useful LED touchpad dial tool for controlling creative applications. Add plenty of storage, impressive battery life, and attractive pricing, and the Vivobook Pro makes a strong case to be your go-to notebook.
