ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CEE ECONOMY-Ukraine crisis adds uncertainty for central Europe's manufacturers

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Central European manufacturing sentiment remained strong in February, although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting slew of sanctions added new uncertainties for producers already grappling with supply chain disruptions and rising prices.

Central Europe’s economies have limited export trade with Russia, which faces harsh Western sanctions for its actions in Ukraine, with Czech exports to the country only around 2% of its total.

Analysts say supply chain problems and rising commodity prices remain the bigger risk.

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen Group, said on Tuesday it would limit some production due to a “critical supply shortage” of parts from several Ukrainian suppliers.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Poland edged up to 54.7 in February from 54.5 in January, remaining above the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction. In the Czech Republic, the headline reading dropped to 56.5.

Hungary’s PMI, published by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), rose to 53.2 in February from a revised 50.9 in January.

The February surveys do not reflect the impact of what Russia calls its “special operation” launched in Ukraine last week.

Erste Group Bank said the recovery may take a “more cautious form”.

“Risks around the pandemic, high costs and supply chain bottlenecks continue, compounded by the current greater uncertainty created by the invasion of Ukraine.”

Central European countries, many of which share a border with Ukraine, have already taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the fighting.

The region’s economies ended 2021 on a stronger-than-expected footing despite headwinds from soaring costs - especially for energy - which are driving consumer inflation and forcing central banks to hike interest rates.

Fighting in Ukraine is pushing up commodity prices even further, which will soon be felt by businesses. Ukraine and Russia are key suppliers of iron ore, for example.

“We can expect a further rise in energy prices, the rise of uncertainty, security concerns, high fluctuations in share markets, the growth of prices or shortages of several commodities, or a weak exchange rate,” said Dagmar Kuchtova, the director general of the Czech Industry Confederation.

However, Kevin Daly, co-head of CEEMEA economics at Goldman Sachs, said the implications for inflation from the crisis are likely to be more severe than the implications for growth.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cee#Central European#Western#Czech#Skoda Auto#Volkswagen Group#Ukrainian#Ihs Markit#Purchasing Managers#Pmi#Mlbkt#Erste Group Bank
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy