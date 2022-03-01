ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandinsky painting that was auctioned during WWII is returned to Jewish heirs

By Vanessa Romo
 2 days ago

A prized painting by Russian master Wassily Kandinsky that was sold under duress during World War II has been returned to the descendants of its former Jewish owners. The oil painting, Bild mit Häusern (Painting with Houses), was just one of a treasured art collection inherited by Robert Lewenstein and his...

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

