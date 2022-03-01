ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much does South Carolina trade with Russia?

By Chase Laudenslager
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the global community is targeting Russia’s economy with a series of harsh sanctions. The value of the ruble dropped significantly Monday and the Russian stock market remained closed for fear of a run on the banks.

Some businesses in South Carolina are dumping out Russian-made vodka as a show of support for the Ukrainian people. That move is largely symbolic, as the majority of vodka isn’t actually produced in Russia anymore. Russian-sounding brands like Stoli and Smirnoff are produced elsewhere. Russian Standard is the main producer of Russian vodka, and that company’s products make up only a small portion of most liquor stores’ inventory.

But how much does South Carolina actually trade with Russia?

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Russia is one of the top 25 countries from which South Carolina imports goods, coming in at number 21.

South Carolina professor weighs in on local impacts of Ukraine-Russia conflict

Between 2019 and 2020, the proportion of imports to South Carolina from Russia increased by nearly 30%.

In 2019, Russian imports represented 0.9% of imports to South Carolina from the 25 countries identified as top trade partners. In 2020, that rose to 1.2%.

The value of Russian imports to South Carolina in 2020 was estimated to be $495 million.

While the U.S. Census Bureau did not clarify exactly what products South Carolina imports from Russia, the state’s top import was identified as “uranium and its compound enriched in U235.” Other top imports included tools, spark-ignition reciprocating piston engines, and parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative identified Russia’s top exports to the United States in 2019 as: mineral fuels, precious metal and stone (platinum), iron and steel, fertilizers, and inorganic chemicals.

