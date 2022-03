Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had an interesting comment when talking about Frank Clark’s future with the team. It had been all but a foregone conclusion that Clark would be released by the Chiefs this offseason in one way or another, whether that was with a standard release or a June 1 release. Veach’s comments open the door for another option, though — an option that sees Clark in a Chiefs uniform in 2022. Why would this happen? It's because both the Chiefs and Clark have a reason for him to be back in 2022 strictly due to his contract.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO