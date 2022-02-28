Bring on the sunshine! (2-28-22)

It is a quiet but colder start to the workweek. Highs today rise into the upper 20s today. We see some sunshine today but clouds are quick to return this evening. This is with a front moving through. The front brings a chance for snow showers tonight. Stubborn clouds hold for Tuesday but a warm-up is in-store for us on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Rain and snow shower chances return Tuesday late day with a weak area of low pressure moving through. Clouds continue on Wednesday ahead of yet again another area of low pressure bringing that chance for rain and snow showers late day Wednesday. Temperatures for Wednesday rise into the 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO