ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bring on the sunshine! (2-28-22)

By Bree Smith
WTVF
 5 days ago

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 34| SW 5-10 As we flip the calendar...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVF

Taste of Spring coming for work-week (2/27/22)

Clear and cold tonight, warmer temperatures on the way. Clouds moved out in time for us to finally enjoy a bit of sunshine today! A clear sky will allow temperatures to dip down to the 20s overnight. The work-week looks great with highs a little warmer each afternoon. Monday we will be in the upper 50s and by mid-week highs will be in the low 70s! Rain looks to hold off until next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVF

Soaking up sunshine this week, soaking up rain next week (3.2.22)

Tomorrow: Sunny, Few Clouds Late |High: 72| NW 5-10 We touched 80 Wednesday, just missing the record of 81 (2012) by one degree. Temperatures won't be quite as high to end the week as a bit of cooler air leaks in on Thursday and clouds return Friday. We'll still be in the lower to middle 70s through late weekend though. Rain chances return for areas West of I-65 on Sunday and will become more widespread on Monday with 1"-2" of total rainfall expected.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVF

Rain returns Sunday (3.3.22)

Two more days of sunshine & 70s before things begin to change. Wind will increase on Saturday and stay breezy through early Tuesday. Showers will work into our Northwestern counties Sunday and spread across the entire mid-state Monday. Rainfall totals will be highest to the Northwest where 2"-3" is expected. Areas closer to the Alabama border will pick up between 1/2"-1.5". Cooler air will slide in behind Monday's cold front making next week a solid 20-25 degrees cooler than this week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM

Birthday forecast for (2/21/22)

Birthday Forecast for February 21st, 2022 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Guzzo. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Save A Lot. Happy 2nd birthday Cruz and happy 17th birthday to Caitlyn! We hope you both have an amazing day!
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/28/22)

It is a quiet but colder start to the workweek. Highs today rise into the upper 20s today. We see some sunshine today but clouds are quick to return this evening. This is with a front moving through. The front brings a chance for snow showers tonight. Stubborn clouds hold for Tuesday but a warm-up is in-store for us on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Rain and snow shower chances return Tuesday late day with a weak area of low pressure moving through. Clouds continue on Wednesday ahead of yet again another area of low pressure bringing that chance for rain and snow showers late day Wednesday. Temperatures for Wednesday rise into the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy