Animals

Dutch to cull around 84,000 chickens after bird flu detected

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Around 47,000 chickens on a farm in the eastern Dutch city of Wageningen will be culled after the detection of highly infectious bird flu, the government said on Tuesday.

There was a similar report from the north of the country on Monday evening, leading authorities to order the culling of 37,000 chickens.

More than 20 cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands this year.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Kool AM

Avian Flu Has Been Detected In Knox County, Maine Birds

According to WMTW, for the first time, avian influenza has been detected in a flock of birds in Knox County. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the cases. The government agency did not reveal what type of birds the flu was detected in, but they did say that...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Reuters

Philippines detects bird flu in duck, quail farms

MANILA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agriculture department said on Tuesday it had recently detected outbreaks of avian influenza in some duck and quail farms near the capital, after getting rid of the disease more than a year ago. The latest cases involved the H5N1 strain, not the H5N6...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Culling#Dutch#Amsterdam#Wageningen
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Strain Of Avian Flu Detected In Some Florida Birds

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A strain of avian influenza has been detected in several species of birds in Florida, wildlife officials said. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain H5 2.3.4.4 in black vultures, a lesser scaup and other species, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday in a news release. There is a low risk of transmission to humans and there have been no known human infections in North America, the agency said. Wildlife officials are investigating bird deaths in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties that are believed to be caused by the...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Bird Flu Confirmed in Chicken Flock in Southeastern Missouri

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in southeastern Missouri’s Stoddard County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the development in a news release Friday. The agency said samples from the flock were tested at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at a USDA veterinary lab in Ames, Iowa.
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

Birds culled after Herefordshire avian flu outbreak

An avian flu outbreak has been identified at a country estate. Herefordshire Council said it was supporting the Eastnor Castle Estate, near Ledbury, and steps had been taken to reduce the spread. David Littlewood, the estate's general manager, said one bird house had been affected and animals there had been...
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

Bird flu detected in New York

The bird flu, or Avian Influenza, was detected in a non-commercial flock of birds on Long Island, New York State officials confirmed on Saturday, February 19. Samples from the flock were taken and tested by Cornell University’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center, which echoed results from tests conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, according to WENY News.
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Dangerous Bird Flu Detected In Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is cautioning that wild birds in the region and neighboring states have tested positive for a dangerous, easily-transmissible strain of avian flu. An alert was issued on Thursday, March 3 by officials after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in wild birds throughout...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reuters

Italy reports 35,057 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 105 deaths

ROME, March 6 (Reuters) - Italy reported 35,057 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 39,963 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 105 from 173. Italy has registered 155,887 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

Germany has earmarked $220 billion for industrial transformation by 2026

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany has earmarked 200 billion euros ($220 billion) to fund industrial transformation between now and 2026, including promoting climate protection, hydrogen technology and expanding electric vehicle charging stations, its finance minister said on Sunday. "200 billion euros in funding for the transformation of the economy,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

British floor-fitter, 65, drives battered Citroen van 1,300 miles across Europe to rescue Ukrainian wife, 51, and her cat 'Lucky' from war-torn homeland

A British businessman has driven his battered Citroen van 1,300 miles across Europe to rescue his Ukrainian wife. Steve Lucas, 65, dashed through five countries after his wife Anastasia, 51, called to say her fifth floor apartment in the capital Kyiv was 'shaking all the time' from Russian bomb and missile attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

