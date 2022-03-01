Dutch to cull around 84,000 chickens after bird flu detected

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Around 47,000 chickens on a farm in the eastern Dutch city of Wageningen will be culled after the detection of highly infectious bird flu, the government said on Tuesday.

There was a similar report from the north of the country on Monday evening, leading authorities to order the culling of 37,000 chickens.

More than 20 cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands this year.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Heavens

