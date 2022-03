Daylight Saving Time begins in 2022 on Sunday, March 13 when clocks will “spring forward” one hour and we lose an hour of sleep overnight. Though we’ve had a little more light each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the big change will be triggered at 2 a.m. on March 13 with the shift to Daylight Saving Time as clocks move head to 3 a.m. The sun will set at around 6 p.m. in New Jersey on March 12. The following day, after the time shift, sunset is at 7:01 p.m.

